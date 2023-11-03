Mohammed Shami was expectedly elated as his five-wicket haul helped India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2. The fast bowler set up India's massive win with his second five-wicket haul of the ICC World Cup 2023. With this fifer, Shami also became India's leading wicket-taker in ICC World Cups, surpassing Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath, who had taken 44 wickets. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Shami shared a post that read, "No better feeling than to get a fifer in a winning cause.. Wankhede stadium you were special #TeamIndia on the charge." Mohammed Shami Becomes Highest Wicket Taker For India in ICC Cricket World Cups, Achieves Feat With Five-Wicket Haul During IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match.

See Mohammed Shami's Post Here:

No better feeling than to get a fifer in a winning cause 👌🏻 Wankhede stadium 🏟️ you were special #TeamIndia on the charge 😎 #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/mwip4PXkCC — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)