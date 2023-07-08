David Warner is well known for sharing his dance videos and Bollywood movie reels on his social media accounts. He has opened a new account on recently launched social media platform ' Threads'. His Australian team skipper Pat Cummins and IPL franchise skipper Rishabh Pant engages in some fun banter with him. Pat commented 'No dance videos on here plz' on which Pant replied 'Best advice bro'.

Pat Cummins and Rishabh Pant Engage In Fun Banter With David Warner

Fun conversation between Pat Cummins and David Warner. Rishabh Pant makes a special entry! pic.twitter.com/Gy5oczTt3a — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 8, 2023

