Glenn Maxwell made history against Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, as Maxwell took Australia to victory even after he was suffering from cramps in his hamstrings and a backache. Maxwell scored a record-breaking 201 not out while chasing against Afghanistan. Talking about this Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share his views and said- "sometimes, no footwork becomes great footwork too". Sachin Tendulkar had a very positive opinion of Maxwell's performance against Afghanistan. Castled! Joe Root Attempts Signature Reverse Scoop, Gets Cleaned Up By Paul van Meekeren During ENG vs NED ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Watch Video)

Have a Look At The Social Media Post Shared By Sachin Tendulkar

Life and cricket have many parallels. Sometimes, like a spring, what pulls you back is also what propels you forward. During yesterday’s game, @Gmaxi_32’s cramps constrained his footwork. He had to stay put at the crease, but that enabled him to have a steady head, watch the… pic.twitter.com/8ZEp6m6gC8 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)