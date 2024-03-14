Ravichandran Ashwin took to social media to share a hilarious reaction from his mother upon him claiming similar bowling figures in his debut as well as 100th Test matches. Ashwin revealed this while reacting to a fan's post which showed that he had, quite interestingly, finished with match figures of 9/128 in both his debut Test (against West Indies in 2011) and 100th Test (against England at Dharamshala). Reacting to the post, the ace-off spinner wrote, "No improvement after all these years of playing the game. Only my mom can say things like this." Ashwin, who also went past the 500-wicket mark in Test cricket, was recently crowned the no 1 ranked bowler in ICC Test rankings. 'I Saw An Outstanding Leader...', Ravi Ashwin Shares Touching Story On How Captain Rohit Sharma Helped Him During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Ravi Ashwin Reveals Mother's Hilarious Reaction to His Performances in Debut and 100th Tests

No improvement after all these years of playing the game. “Only my mom can say things like this” 😂😂❤️ https://t.co/UKEN8kovLX — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)