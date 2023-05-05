Rishabh Pant, who suffered a car accident in December 2022 is currently on his way to recovery from his injuries and trying to find a way to come back on the cricket field. He had a surgery on his knee ligaments and was struggling to walk freely. He was having to take the help of walking sticks to walk. Now, in a post made by the injured cricketer on twitter, he was spotted throwing the walking sticks as he was able to walk on his own. Excited fans made the video viral in no time.

Rishabh Pant Walks Without Help of Stick

