Former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis among others have condemned Abdul Razzaq for his controversial and derogatory remarks on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The former all-rounder made bizarre comments on the actor while speaking on Pakistan and their performance at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He received flak from fans on social media and later, also issued an apology. Akhtar and Younis were among those who took to their 'X' accounts and criticised the former cricketer for his comments. Here's what they wrote. ‘Zubaan Phisal Gayi…Example Koi Aur Deni Thi’ Former Pakistan Cricketer Abdul Razzaq Apologises for Making Derogatory Remarks on Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Watch Video).

Shoaib Akhtar Slams Abdul Razzaq for His Comments on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

I highly condemn the inappropriate joke/comparison made by Razzaq. No woman should be disrespected like this. People seated beside him should have raised their voice right away rather than laughing & clapping. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 14, 2023

Waqar Younis' Reaction

Just saw this statement by Razzaq and I’m very disappointed and gutted. I condemn this terrible behaviour 😡 https://t.co/b1vEGKCrlX — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) November 14, 2023

