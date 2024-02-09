Ravindra Jadeja has hit back to an interview of his father Anirudhsinh's interview where he alleged that the cricketer's wife has caused a rift in the family. An interview of the star all-rounder's father has gone viral on social media where he made some shocking allegations, stating they do not have any relationship with the couple. Anirudhsinh also reportedly went on to say that he should not have made him a cricketer and that conflicts in the family began after the cricketer got married in 2016. Ravindra Jadeja reacted to these claims and shared a message in Gujarati on social media where he slammed the interview as 'nonsense' and wrote, "Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews." Ravindra Jadeja ‘Grateful for Every Moment’ After Completing 15 Years in International Cricket, Team India All-Rounder Shares Video.

Ravindra Jadeja's Post:

Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y3LtW7ZbiC — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) February 9, 2024

