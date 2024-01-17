Pretoria Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly visited South Africa to be with the team during the ongoing SA20. He attended the match against Paar Royals and also had a chat with the cricketers. Amidst this, he took off some time to bowl to his old friend of playing days Pretoria Capitals assistant coach Jacques Kallis in the nets. It was a nostalgic moment that refreshened the memories of the fans and the video went viral on social media. Indian U-19 Cricketer Arshin Kulkarni Meets Jacques Kallis, Seeks Blessings From South African Legend By Touching His Feet (Watch Video).

