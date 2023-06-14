Rishabh Pant's recovery is going quite well! The Indian wicketkeeper-batter, who has been walking without the help of crutches, now shared a video of him climbing the stairs without any support. Initially, he did seem to struggle while going over the last stair with his right knee and ankle taped. But in the second part of the video, he did that smoothly and walked up the stairs without any visible discomfort. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Not bad yaar Rishabh. Simple things can be difficult sometimes." Rishabh Pant Interacts With U16 Cricketers at High Performance Camp in Bengaluru, BCCI Shares Pics.

Rishabh Pant Climbs Stairs Without Crutches

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

