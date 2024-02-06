Sylhet Strikers are struggling in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 season at the moment, but they have quality players in their squad as showcased by their wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan. Playing against Babar Azam and his Rangpur Riders team, Nurul Hasan had a ‘Mahendra Singh Dhoni moment’, when he pulled out an extraordinary stumping. Batting against Mehdi Hasan’s spin, batter Zakir Hasan tried to cut the ball but missed it completely. Keeper Nurul Hasan collected the ball and after a second’s wait, he quickly dislodged the bails and appealed for the stumping. The third Umpire found ‘imbalanced’ Zakir’s back foot in the air and gave him out as per the rules. Nurul Hasan was praised for an unexpected wicket. Stunner! Marnus Labuschagne Takes a Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Keacy Carty in AUS vs WI 3rd ODI 2024

Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)