Australia have won the toss and Aaron Finch has decided to bowl first. The Australians remain unchanged from their win against Pakistan in the semis. Meanwhile, Tim Seifert replaces injured Devon Conway for New Zealand.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Toss news from Dubai 🪙 Australia have won the toss and elected to field. Which team is walking away with the 🏆? #T20WorldCup | #T20WorldCupFinal | #NZvAUS | https://t.co/50horpfG97 pic.twitter.com/euCvrMQ4IV — ICC (@ICC) November 14, 2021

