Playing the first of the three T20I games against Australia at home, New Zealand batters put up a great show scoring 215 runs. Finn Allen (32 runs) and Devon Conway (63 runs) provided a perfect start for the hosts scoring 61 runs in the first five overs. Later Rachin Ravindra smashed 68 runs off just 35 balls. The black caps hit 13 sixes in the game with all five batters contributing at least one six. Chasing 216 target, Australia also started well but skipper Mitchell Marsh played the crucial role with 72 runs of 44 deliveries to keep Australia in the hunt for the mammoth chase. Tim David later hit a six and four in the last three deliveries to help the visitors take a 1-0 lead in the series. Australia Beat New Zealand by Six Wickets in 1st T20I 2024; Tim David Hits Four off the Last Ball To Help Aussies Win Thriller.

NZ vs AUS Video Highlights 1st T20I 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)