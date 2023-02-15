England will face New Zealand in a two-match Test series. The 1st Test will start on Thursday, February 16 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Ahead of this, England recently released a picture of their whole squad. Soon after that, Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham tweeted a sarcastic post where he was confused about how Ben Duckett was taller than the people who are seated. Duckett then made a sarcastic comment about his own height.

James Neesham Left Confused

I’m so confused with what’s happening with heights in this photo. Jacksy and Dan taller than Stone? Stokes taller than Broad?@BenDuckett1 taller than the people seated? https://t.co/NYVbdzxQ15 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 14, 2023

Ben Duckett Sarcastic About his Height in England Team Photo

I wish someone told me to stand up! https://t.co/oyIN6no1xg — Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) February 15, 2023

