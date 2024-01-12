New Zealand beat Pakistan by 46 runs to win the 1st T20I of the five-match series on Friday, January 12. Batting first, New Zealand racked up a massive total of 226/8, due to half-centuries from Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. For Pakistan, skipper Shaheen Afridi and Abbas Afridi took three wickets apiece. In response, Pakistan got off to a flying start with Saim Ayub scoring 27 runs off eight balls. But the star performer of the second innings was Tim Southee, who took four wickets. For Pakistan, Babar Azam also scored a 35-ball 57 but in the end, the Green Shirts fell short by 46 runs. Watch the NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 Video Highlights below. Babar Azam Becomes Fourth Batsman To Surpass 3500 Runs in T20Is, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024.

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 Video Highlights

