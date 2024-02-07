New Zealand dominated the first Test against South Africa, registering a 281-run victory on day four of the Test. South Africa set a mammoth 528-run target and bowled out the inexperienced South African batting line-up in just 247 runs. Kyle Jamieson took four wickets, while Mitchell Santner took three wickets for the Kiwis. David Bedingham provided some resistance with 87 runs for the Proteas. Rachin Ravindra was named Man of the Mach for his 240 runs and two wickets contribution in the first innings, while Black Caps Captain Kane Williamson scored a century in both innings. NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024: Kane Williamson Scores Centuries in Both Innings for First Time in His Career.

New Zealand Registers Test Victory against South Africa at Bay Ovel

A winning start to the Tegel Test Series at Bay Oval! Kyle Jamieson (4-58) and Mitch Santner (3-59) leading the push to victory on Day 4. Scorecard | https://t.co/W6fz0adYsU pic.twitter.com/qfyD4um7yk — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 7, 2024

