Obed McCoy and Anmolpreet Singh were named as the Impact Players for their respective sides in the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7. While Anmolpreet Singh replaced T Natarajan for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Obed McCoy was substituted in Rajasthan Royals' Xi in place of Ravichandran Ashwin. Anmolpreet Singh opened the batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad and played some good shots but could not score more than 33 runs off 25 balls. Jos Buttler Wicket Video: Rajasthan Royals Batsman Misses Out on Hundred, Gets Dismissed for 95 During RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

Anmolpreet Singh Replaces T Natarajan

Our last bowler of the day makes way for our first batter 👊 pic.twitter.com/CJZjA6vVa0 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 7, 2023

Obed McCoy Named Rajasthan Royals' Impact Player

