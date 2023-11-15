Pakistan great Waqar Younis proposed a unique suggestion to the ICC to 'save the art of reverse swing' in ODI cricket, especially with batters dominating proceedings in the format in recent times. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has been a prime example of batters' dominance with scores of 300 and even 350 being achieved quite regularly. The former fast bowler took to 'X' and wrote, "ODI cricket is too friendly for batters Suggestion @ICC 2 new balls to start, take away 1 ball after 30 overs, continue with the other. At the end that ball will only be 35 overs old." Former Sri Lankan skipper Sanath Jayasuriya reacted to the post and subsequently wrote, "If @sachin_rt had the privilege to bat with two balls and under the current power play rules in our era, his runs and centuries would have doubled." ‘Agar Main Aishwarya Rai Se Shaadi Karu…’ Ex-Cricketer Abdul Razzaq Draws Netizens' Ire With Bizarre Statement on Bollywood Star While Commenting on Pakistan’s Performance in CWC 2023 (Watch Video).

Sanath Jayasuriya Reacts to Waqar Younis' Post

I agree with @waqyounis99 some changes have to be made. If @sachin_rt had the privilege to bat with two balls and under the current power play rules in our era, his runs and centuries would have doubled https://t.co/oIERJiH4d7 — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) November 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)