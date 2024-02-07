During the 24th over of the Australia women vs South Africa women's ODI the on-field umpire created a mixup between decisions as she went on to signal out instead of not out. To this, the umpire got embarrassed. The umpire was on screen and reversed her decision to not out eventually after noticing she made a fault. Australian women lost one of their reviews as well and were only left with a single review. Ricky Ponting Named Head Coach of Washington Freedom Ahead of Major League Cricket Season 2.

Watch Video Here

When you get the call right ... but the signal wrong! 🤣🤣#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/wfZPD1Z761 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)