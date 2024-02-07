Anil Kumble was one of the best spin bowlers of his era and he also went on to become the first Indian bowler to scalp all ten wickets in a Test innings. Back on February 7, 1999, Kumble went on to dismantle whole of the Pakistan's batting lineup taking all of the ten wickets in a single Test innings. Remembering this day the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared the video of all the wickets Kumble took back in the day. 'Remembering Her Fondly' Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Heartfelt Note on Lata Mangeshkar’s 2nd Death Anniversary (See Post)

Watch Video Here

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 1999#TeamIndia spin legend @anilkumble1074 became the first Indian bowler & second overall to scalp all the 🔟 wickets in a Test innings 👏👏 Recap all the ten dismissals here 🎥🔽pic.twitter.com/McqiXFjt8S — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)