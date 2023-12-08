When India longed for a fast bowler in the late nineties and early 2000s, an young Zaheer Khan arrived to help India get many success for the next decade and more. Not only did he impressed with his bowling skills, at the same time, he gave the ball a good hit with the bat. When India played Zimbabwe in the ODI series in 2000, he hit Henry Olonga for consecutive four sixes in the 3rd ODI. Although India lost the match, the moment is still fresh in the minds of fans. The remarkable four sixes by Zaheer Khan completed it's 23 years anniversary on December 8, 2023, Friday. LLC 2023: S Sreesanth Receives Legal Notice From Legends League Cricket Over Rant Against Gautam Gambhir.

