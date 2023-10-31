MS Dhoni scored his career-high 183 runs in one-day international cricket (ODI) against Sri Lanka on October 31, 2005, at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Dhoni played an extraordinary knock of 183 runs from 145 balls with the help of 15 fours and 10 sixes. India did not get off to the best of starts as the hosts were 7/1 after Sachin Tendulkar got out early in the game. After being elevated to bat at No. 3, Dhoni showed off his beastly side by hitting a six over cover off Chaminda Vaas, setting the tone for India's innings. Dhoni and opener Virender Sehwag put up a 92-run partnership to retake the attack from the Sri Lankan spinners. However, Dhoni continued to play aggressive cricket as he and captain Rahul Dravid produced another 86-run partnership. After that, Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh put up 65 runs, while Venugopal Rao played second fiddle to help India win. MS Dhoni Sings 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' During An Event, Video of CSK Captain Singing On Stage Goes Viral!

On This Day in 2005 MS Dhoni Smashes Unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka

MS Dhoni smashed 183* runs from just 145 balls including 15 fours and 10 Sixes in chasing "On this day" in 2005. That day Mahi played one of the greatest ODI innings - MS DHONI ERA STARTED FROM THERE - THE GOAT....!!!!🐐 pic.twitter.com/oazwKw3XqK — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 31, 2023

