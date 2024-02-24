Sachin Tendulkar has scripted several records throughout his illustrious career and one of them included him scoring a double century in ODIs, becoming the first batter in men's cricket to do so. On this day in 2010, Tendulkar took apart South Africa's bowling attack in the 2nd ODI of the series played in Gwalior to end up with an unbeaten 200 off 147 balls. His historic knock included 25 fours and three sixes as India posted a mammoth 401/3 on the board. Tendulkar's effort later saw India clinch a 153-run victory against South Africa. 'Hamara Pehla Snowfall in Pahalgam' Sachin Tendulkar, Wife Anjali and Daughter Sara Enjoy Snow in Kashmir; Master Blaster Shares Pics.

On This Day: Sachin Tendulkar Smashes First ODI Double Century in Men's Cricket

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2010 The legendary @sachin_rt created history by becoming the first batter to score an ODI Double Hundred in Mens Cricket 👏👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/NCcnQkhkcj — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2024

