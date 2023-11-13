November 13 would always remain a special day for Indian cricket as on this day way back in 2014, Rohit Sharma had smashed the highest individual score in ODI cricket, a record that still has stayed intact. The right-hander was at his aggressive best as he hit the ball to all parts of the Eden Gardens and tore apart the Sri Lankan bowling attack in what was the fourth ODI of a five-match series. Rohit took 173 balls to score his 264, which included 33 fours and nine sixes. His effort saw India post a mammoth 404/5 and Sri Lanka fell way short, scoring just 251 in the end. ‘Dream Weekend…the Ro-Ko We Didn’t Expect’ Fans React After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Both Take One Wicket Each As India Beat Netherlands in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

