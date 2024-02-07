On February 7, 2018, Indian record-setting batsman Virat Kohli achieved the feat of being the highest Indian run-scorer on scorer of South African Soil. Batting first India scored 303 runs with the help of Kohli’s record 160 runs score. Striking at the rate of just above 100, Kohli led from the front while Shikhar Dhawan scored 76 runs. India won the match by 124 runs taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. Kohli hit two sixes and 12 boundaries in the inning while scoring 100 runs by running between wickets. With that, he became the first Indian to score more than 100 runs in an ODI innings by running between wickets. On This Day in 1999 Anil Kumble Became First Indian Bowler to Scalp All Ten Wickets in a Test Innings, Picked 10/74 Against Pakistan (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Record on South African Grounds

