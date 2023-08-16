India would be facing Ireland in a three-match T20I series, which begins on August 18. The Men in Blue would be captained by a returning Jasprit Bumrah, who will have some young and exciting players at his disposal in the tournament. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the India vs Ireland T20I series 2023. Fans can watch live telecast of the three-match T20I series on Sports18. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of the series on DD Free Dish. Those who want to watch live streaming online of the three India vs Ireland T20I matches can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Jasprit Bumrah Returns! Ace Indian Fast Bowler Shares Pics With Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad As They Leave for Ireland Ahead of T20I Series.

India vs Ireland T20I Series Live Streaming and Telecast Details

IND vs IRE T20Is 2023 Live Telecast on DD Sports

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)