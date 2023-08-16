India would be facing Ireland in a three-match T20I series, which begins on August 18. The Men in Blue would be captained by a returning Jasprit Bumrah, who will have some young and exciting players at his disposal in the tournament. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the India vs Ireland T20I series 2023. Fans can watch live telecast of the three-match T20I series on Sports18. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of the series on DD Free Dish. Those who want to watch live streaming online of the three India vs Ireland T20I matches can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Jasprit Bumrah Returns! Ace Indian Fast Bowler Shares Pics With Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad As They Leave for Ireland Ahead of T20I Series.

India vs Ireland T20I Series Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The T20I carnival ⛴️ is on course to reach the shores of Ireland. Don't miss the Bumrah-led #TeamIndia in action LIVE & FREE on #JioCinema and #Sports18 ✨ 🗓️: 18-23 August ⏰: 7.15 PM onwards 📲: 7️⃣ languages#IREvIND pic.twitter.com/xOzC7OhZ8F — Sports18 (@Sports18) August 11, 2023

IND vs IRE T20Is 2023 Live Telecast on DD Sports

#𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 🏏 🏏 𝟑 𝐓𝟐𝟎𝐈𝐬 🗓️ 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟏𝟖, 𝟐𝟎 & 𝟐𝟑 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐃 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 📺 (𝐃𝐃 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐡)#IREvIND #MenInBlue #INDvIRE pic.twitter.com/aPOGfrVrrN — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 17, 2023

