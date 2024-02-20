The inaugural edition of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is set to get underway from March 2 onwards. Based in T10 format, the tournament would involve six teams from cities across the country and will have 19 matches. The tournament, which has former India head coach and commentator Ravi Shastri as the chief mentor will be entirely played in Mumbai. Sony Sports network has bagged the broadcast rights of the tournament. Fans will be able to watch live telecast of the matches on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. Those who want to watch live streaming online of the tournament can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. ISPL T10 2024: Sachin Tendulkar Promotes Indian Street Premier League, Shares Video of His Batting Practice.

ISPL 2024 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

