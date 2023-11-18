One of the most awaited cricketing competition for the fans, Legends League Cricket 2023 is back in action starting from November 18, 2023. Some breathtaking T20 action awaits fans from their favourite stars. The 2023 edition of Legends League Cricket will take place from November 18 to December 9. The participating teams include the reigning champions India Capitals, along with Bhilwara Kings, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, Urbanisers Hyderabad and Southern Super Stars. JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu and Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host the league games. Play-offs are slated to be held at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. The live telecast of the LLC 2023 will be available for the fans on Star Sports Network channels. Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming platform of the Star Sports Network, will provide live streaming of the matches for the fans on their platform. Fans can also watch the match on FanCode. India’s PM Narendra Modi, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles To Attend India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match.

LLC 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The wait is over, and the excitement is off the charts!💫#LegendsLeagueCricket starts today. 🏏 Brace yourself for the ultimate showdown of skills, strategy, and pure cricketing magic! Catch the LIVE action exclusively on Star Sports, Disney+Hotstar, and FanCode.#LLCT20… pic.twitter.com/QLCDM5qk9P — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) November 18, 2023

