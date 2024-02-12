A bizarre dismissal was witnessed by spectators in the ongoing BPL 2024 during the match between Durdanto Dhaka vs Commilla Victorians. As Matthew Forde was bowling to Mohammad Naim, batting at 64, he tried to play a outrageous reverse-scoop. Although he managed to make contact with the ball, he failed to control to bat swing and ended up striking his own wickets. ILT20 2024: Desert Vipers Cruise to Six-Wicket Win Over Sharjah Warriors.

Mohammad Naim Gets Dismissed Hit-Wicket

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)