A fiery bouncer from Ihsanullah left Najibullah Zadran bleeding and forced him to retire hurt during the Pakistan vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I on Monday, March 27. The incident happened in the 11th over of the innings when the sharp bouncer hit Najibullah on his chin, leaving him bleeding. It was the left-hander's first ball that he faced and he retired hurt after that blow. Azmatullah Omarzai eventually replaced the injured Najibullah as a concussion substitute. Ihsanullah! Meet Pakistan's New Pace Sensation Who Scalped 5/12 During Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2023 Match.

Ihsanullah's Sharp Bouncer Hitting Najibullah Zadran

