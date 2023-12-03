A bizarre incident took place during the India vs Australia 5th T20I 2023. In the last over as Arshdeep Singh looked to defend 10 runs, he nailed a few Yorkers and got the wicket of opposition captain Matthew Wade. Nathan Ellis got back strike with 9 needed in last two balls and slotted the fifth ball straight down the ground, the ball hit the outstretched hands of Arshdeep and deviated to hit the evading umpire on his crotch. He was in pain but thankfully the impact was not much and he recovered quickly. Shreyas Iyer, Bowlers Shine As India Defeat Australia By Six Runs in 5th T20I to Bag Five-Match Series 4-1.

Nathan Ellis' shot hit Umpire Virender Sharma. (Jio Cinema) pic.twitter.com/8faCZ9YJZL — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) December 3, 2023

