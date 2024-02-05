A bizarre incident happened during the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 at Visakhapatnam when England was batting in the second innings. Tom Hartley attempted a reverse sweep in the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin and the ball lobbed to the hands of leg slip. India appealed for a catch and the Umpire gave it out. Hartley opted for review and it was seen the ball hit his hand and not the gloves. On further check, DRS showed the ball was hitting the stumps on Umpire's call. There was confusion on why it was adjudged umpires call among the Indian cricketers to which it was revealed that the on-field umpire gave the dismissal out only for caught behind, so by default, it became a 'Not Out' for LBW, hence the decision was reversed and Hartley was adjudged not out. India Beat England by 106 Runs in 2nd Test 2024; Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill Shine As Hosts Level Series 1–1.

Tom Hartley Given Not Out Off Ravichandran Ashwin's Bowling

#IndvEng Glove not found... Given NOT OUT in DRS.. It was given OUT!! on field... Hartley survives.. Ashwin stuck on 499 pic.twitter.com/LYa4hCWFxJ — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) February 5, 2024

