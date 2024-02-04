Australian all-rounder Cameron Green continues his practice of plucking out outrageous catches from thin air as this time he dismisses Carribean all-rounder Roston Chase during the second ODI by taking a stunning one handed catch. Chase pushed a ball from Sean Abbott towards mid-wicket where Green was positioned and he dived to his left grabbing an absolutely sensational catch. Fans loved the catch and made it viral on social media. Kane Williamson Surpasses Virat Kohli, Sir Don Bradman in List of Most Test Hundreds, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024.

Cameron Green Grabs Sensational One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Roston Chase

