South Africa women's all-round sensation Marizanne Kapp went on to bowl a stunning in-swing ball to dismiss Australia women's Beth Mooney in the 2nd ODI. The video of which is going viral all over social media. During the 5th over while Australia's women were chasing a total of 230 runs, Marizanne Kapp came in and delivered a sensational delivery which dismissed Beth Mooney. South African women went on to win the match by 84 runs via the DLS method. The match was reduced to 45 overs per side after rain stopped play. South Africa Women Register Their First-Ever ODI Victory Against Australia As They Secure 80-Run Win in Rain Curtailed 2nd ODI.

Watch Video Here

What a ball from Marizanne Kapp!



Beth Mooney knocked over second ball by a peach 😮#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/KOeUbFHhqO— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 7, 2024

