The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) hosted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England. The official attendance of the final match at the world’s second largest cricket stadium is 80,462. Earlier MCG hosted India vs Pakistan in this tournament, and the ground was almost full with 90,293 fans.

See tweet:

The MCG is packed for this grand finale 🎉#PAKvENG | #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/hZNzhBN17i — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 13, 2022

