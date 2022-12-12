England continued their dominance with the red ball with a 26-run win over Pakistan in the 2nd Test of the three-match series, at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday, December 12. Ben Stokes' side, with this victory, have won the series 2-0 after they had scripted a terrific win in Rawalpindi a while ago. Netizens took to social media after this match and while were happy to witness this dominance by the English team, others, who were supporters of Pakistan, were left heartbroken. Check out some of the reactions below. Mark Wood, James Anderson Shine As England Beat Pakistan by 26 Runs in 2nd Test, Win Series 2–0

'Unbelievable Win from England'

Unbelievable Win From England, Pakistan Will Be On Verge Of Whitewash Vs England At Home In Test Was As Unthinkable As They Would Play WT20 Final After Loosing To Zim. Currently Pak Only Asian Team Who Lost All Last Home Test Series Vs Eng, Aus, NZ ( UAE) #PAKvENG — বাংলার ছেলে 🇧🇩 (@iSoumikSaheb) December 12, 2022

'Sheer Authority'

England vs Pakistan had some good test matches. England played with sheer authority to win two Test #England #ENGvPAK — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) December 12, 2022

'Disappointed'

Pak Vs Eng 2nd test - Multan I am disappointed. Pakistan with such a huge talent pool & home advantage have lost 2 back to back series at home. It hurts to see such a talented team's fall from grace after dominating in the 1990s. #PAKvENG #PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/TUvZcuHBpP — Tom Gravestone (@Whygravestone) December 12, 2022

'Can't Bear This Shock'

Remarkable Turnaround

The turnaround under Stokes and McCullum is nothing short of remarkable. So thrilling to watch. We will come a cropper playing so aggressively, that's for sure. I get the impression a few purists are keeping powder dry for now in readiness. Personally, I'm loving it #PAKvsENG — Rich Jeff (@richbaggie) December 12, 2022

