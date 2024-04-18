Fans who had gathered at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium were in for a forgettable experience as rain battered the cricket ground, delaying the start of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2024 on April 18. The downpour came down heavily just as play was about to resume and due to there being no roof, the fans who were present at the stadium had to take shelter under polythene and plastic bags in a bid to protect themselves. Rawalpindi Rain Delays Start Of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Fans Take Shelter Underneath Polythene to Protect Themselves from Rain

🤦 Very disappointing arrangements for spectators under rain in Pindi Cricket Stadium. #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/OQAjbdTFeX — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) April 18, 2024

