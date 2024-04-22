New Zealand defeated Pakistan in the third T20I at Rawalpindi to level the series 1-1. After a washed-out first game, Pakistan won a low-scoring second T20I against NZ. But the third T20I of the series was an altogether different affair. Batting first Pakistan scored 178 runs courtesy of Babar Azam (37 runs) and Shadab (41 runs). New Zealand, who struggled with the bat in the second game responded well, especially Mark Chapman who scored 87 runs in just 42 balls to win the match for visitors. Dean Foxcroft was another batter who replied to ‘the call’ and scored 31 runs in an impressive win by the black caps. Watch the highlights below. IPL 2024: 200th Wicket in Sight for Yuzvendra Chahal As Rajasthan Royals Lock Horns With Mumbai Indians in Contest of Batting Powerhouses.

New Zealand Beat Pakistan in 2nd T20I

Series level as we move to Lahore. Mark Chapman leading the chase with 87* Scorecard | https://t.co/T4wbzwNPI8 #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/BtdpvFrGDX — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 21, 2024

Match Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)