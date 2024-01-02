Pakistan name their playing XI for the last and final Test match of the three-match Test series against Australia at Sydney set to commence from January 3. Imam-ul-Haq has been dropped making way for the debut of young sensation Saim Ayub. Shaheen Shah Afridi has been rested after a few tough games and he has been replaced with Sajid Khan. Rest of the playing XI was kept unchanged from the loss at Melbourne. AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2024: Pat Cummins Names Unchanged Line-Up for David Warner’s Farewell Test.

Pakistan Announce Playing XI for 3rd Test Against Australia At Sydney

🚨 Our playing XI for the SCG Test 🚨#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/xTJzOcgy2n — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 2, 2024

