Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja got irked and tried snatched the cellphone of an Indian journalist after a simple question was asked about Pakistan's Asia Cup final loss against Sri Lanka. The green shirts fell to a 23-run defeat against the Lankans. While Ramiz Raja was departing from the stadium an Indian reporter asked him about his response to the general public of Pakistan who were disappointed after their nation's defeat. The former cricketer lost his cool and snatched the phone of the reporter.

Watch the Video of Raja snatching Reporter's Phone:

How can you try to snatch the phone of our reporter? Why can’t you accept the fact that Pakistanis are extremely disappointed with your leadership. Peak frustration Ramiz Raja @iramizraja 👎#SportsYaari #Pak @rohitjuglan pic.twitter.com/BCQzXZonhV — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) September 11, 2022

