Pakistan cricket team is gearing up to take on Australia in what is expected to be an entertaining three-match Test series. This series is also a memorable one as it is Shan Masood's first assignment since being named Test captain after Babar Azam stepped down from the role. As Pakistan players reached Australia, they were spotted loading their luggage on the back of a truck. In a video that has gone viral, the players were seen carrying the bags and trolleys and putting them into a truck with no official present. The Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test starts from December 14. Babar Azam Tries to Hit Mohammed Rizwan With A Bat During Practice Match, Funny Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Pakistan Journalist Claims Players Themselves Chose to Load Luggage

FACT CHECK! A lot of debate regarding these pictures as if Pakistan Cricket Team was disrespectfully forced to put their luggages in the truck themselves. No need to hype! These pictures are from Sydney Airport. The staff of airport was deployed but Pakistani players themselves… pic.twitter.com/NyV1OtdVDw — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)