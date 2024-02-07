Pakistan general elections are set to be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024. after months of delay. The February 8 elections will take place for 336 seats in Pakistan's National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, along with four provincial assemblies. However, many voters still wonder if the balloting can bring any real change in the country. Amidst this, former and current men's and women's cricketers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Bismah Maroof and Wasim Akram share social media posts urging people to cast their right of voting in the elections and opt for the government that they think will bring a change. Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi Elected as New Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board.

Iftikhar Ahmed's Post

A humble request to all Pakistanis; Please vote! ✅ Don’t boycott! ❌ Use your right to elect who you think is best for the nation and the country. — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) February 7, 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi's Post

Voting is not only our right — it is our power! Go and vote tomorrow for better Pakistan InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 7, 2024

Mohammad Amir's Post

Less than 24 hours left for the election in Pakistan. The promise of a new sunrise is on the horizon. Regardless of your choice, your vote is the force that can transform. Exercise your right—every vote counts! 🗳️🇵🇰 #PakistanElection2024 . — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) February 7, 2024

Bismah Maroof's Post

Tomorrow, step up and vote! It's your right, it's easy, it's important, and it's your chance to have a say in building a brighter future. #Elections2024 #vote — Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) February 7, 2024

Wasim Akram's Post

February 8 is an important day for people of Pakistan. Somewhere inside us we all want to change our fate, our system and way of life and when we vote we use that power to choose the best. It’s our right, so go out and use that power of vote. Pakistan 🇵🇰 zindabad — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 7, 2024

