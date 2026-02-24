Pakistan Funny Memes Go Viral As Semi-final Chances Look Slim Following Loss to England in T20 World Cup 2026

In a thrilling Super 8 encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 24 February 2026, England defeated Pakistan by two wickets, becoming the first team to officially qualify for the semi-finals. Chasing a target of 165, England's captain Harry Brook delivered a historic performance, smashing a 50-ball century to anchor the pursuit despite Shaheen Shah Afridi’s fierce opening spell. The result leaves Pakistan’s semi-final hopes in jeopardy, as they must now win their final game against Sri Lanka and rely on external results to stay in the tournament. Meanwhile, fans took to social media and shared funny meme post Pakistan's defeat. Pakistan Semi-Final Scenario After Defeat Against England in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

It is Calculation Time

Gifts the Match

#PAKvsENG 165 to win. Pakistan: hold my chai proceeds to gift Brook a 100 & the match 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/cQH7pkqrM1 — Manikandan Babu (@ManikandanBab18) February 24, 2026

No Abuses

Memes to Mathematics

Pakistan fans who were busy trolling India till this match are now opening Excel sheets and calculating NRR From memes to mathematics 😂😂😂#T20WorldCup #PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/486FNSu9d5 — Ash (@Ashsay_) February 24, 2026

Post Match Scenes

That Time Again

It’s that time of the year again - T20 World Cup 2026 edition. pic.twitter.com/DeMO8VvCbF — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) February 24, 2026

Pakistan Fans be Like

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).