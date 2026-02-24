Pakistan Funny Memes Go Viral As Semi-final Chances Look Slim Following Loss to England in T20 World Cup 2026
The result leaves Pakistan’s semi-final hopes in jeopardy, as they must now win their final game against Sri Lanka and rely on external results to stay in the tournament. Meanwhile, fans took to social media and shared funny meme post Pakistan's defeat
In a thrilling Super 8 encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 24 February 2026, England defeated Pakistan by two wickets, becoming the first team to officially qualify for the semi-finals. Chasing a target of 165, England's captain Harry Brook delivered a historic performance, smashing a 50-ball century to anchor the pursuit despite Shaheen Shah Afridi’s fierce opening spell. The result leaves Pakistan’s semi-final hopes in jeopardy, as they must now win their final game against Sri Lanka and rely on external results to stay in the tournament. Meanwhile, fans took to social media and shared funny meme post Pakistan's defeat. Pakistan Semi-Final Scenario After Defeat Against England in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.
It is Calculation Time
Do you think Pakistan will reach the semi-finals? pic.twitter.com/6djw5JEMVu
— Virat🩺 (@woiyeee) February 24, 2026
Gifts the Match
165 to win.
Pakistan: hold my chai
proceeds to gift Brook a 100 & the match
🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/cQH7pkqrM1
— Manikandan Babu (@ManikandanBab18) February 24, 2026
No Abuses
Pakistani fans to pakistan team #ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/lqrxUKY2iP
— AmbivertHoney (@TripathiHoney1) February 24, 2026
Memes to Mathematics
Pakistan fans who were busy trolling India till this match
are now opening Excel sheets and calculating NRR
From memes to mathematics
— Ash (@Ashsay_) February 24, 2026
Post Match Scenes
Harry Brook's England Beats Pakistan. 😆 pic.twitter.com/LvAK2Hjdcn
— FairWin247 (@FairWin_247) February 24, 2026
That Time Again
It’s that time of the year again - T20 World Cup 2026 edition.
— Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) February 24, 2026
Pakistan Fans be Like
Pakistan fans b like 🤣 https://t.co/sMkELHhfj2 pic.twitter.com/s7P8dKUfqs
— Aman Rattanpal (@AmanRattanpalX) February 24, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).