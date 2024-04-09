The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced the Men's senior team squad for the five-match home T20I series against New Zealand. The series will start from April 19, 2024. The squad marks the return of all-rounder Imad Wasim and pace bowler Mohammad Amir who came out of retirement for the T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, former UAE batsman Usman Khan, who the Emirates Cricket Board banned has also received a maiden call up of the team. Babar Azam is back as the captain of the team in place of Shaheen Shah Afridi. Pakistan-Born Cricketer Usman Khan Banned for Five Years by Emirates Cricket Board for Changing Allegiance from UAE

PCB Announce 17 Member Squad for NZ T20Is

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)