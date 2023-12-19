Pakistan start their T20 World Cup 2024 preparation with the T20I series against New Zealand in January. They will start a new era under the new captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and ahead of the series they announce their 17-member squad. Haseebullah, Shahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub are the new names alongside the senior pros like Haris Rauf and Babar Azam. Shadab Khan is a notable name who missed out due to his poor recent performances. ‘Lucky To Be Alive...’ Rishabh Pant Looks Back at His Car Accident and Recovery As He Attends IPL 2024 Auction (Watch Video).

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series Announced

