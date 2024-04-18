The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I has been called off in Rawalpindi on April 18. Heavy rainfall delayed the start of the match at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium, and after a long wait, when the downpour finally stopped, the game was reduced to five overs per side. Unfortunately, the match lasted for just two balls as the rain resumed, leading to the match being called off. Fans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium already have had a difficult experience as they had to take cover under polythene to save themselves from the rain. PAK vs NZ 1st T20I 2024: Spectators At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Forced to Take Shelter Under Polythene During Rain Due to Absence of Roof (Watch Video).

PAK vs NZ 1st T20I 2024 Called Off

The action lasted just two balls 🏏 Despite tremendous work from the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium groundstaff, rain had the final say 🌧️#PAKvNZ | #AaTenuMatchDikhawan pic.twitter.com/ikN7dckEMD — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 18, 2024

