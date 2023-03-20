The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, March 20, shared its revised schedule for New Zealand's white-ball tour, which starts on April 14 with the 1st game of a five-match T20I series in Lahore. The city will host the second and third T20Is as well, with the fourth and fifth matches being played in Rawalpindi, which is also the venue for the 1st ODI. The tour will conclude with the remaining four ODIs in Karachi, the last of which will be played on May 7. Lahore Qalandars Win PSL 2023, Defeat Multan Sultans by One Run in Final.

PAK vs NZ Updated T20I and ODI Fixtures

