Amidst the gloom of the Chennai rains, a MI fan provides a little smile as he brutally trolls a RCB fan on social media platform 'X', formerly twitter. The MI fan shared a tweet during the ongoing rains in Chennai seeking information of when will power return in the city as his phone battery is dying. A Kohli fan asked for his log in ID and password and asked him not to worry as he will manage the account. In reply, the MI fan hilariously trolled the Kohli fan saying his log in ID is @Shebas_10dulkar and password is RCBtrophy@000. Fans loved the entire conversation and it went viral on social media. Chennai Rains: Punjab Kings, RCB, KKR and Other IPL Franchises Pray For Cyclone Michaung Victims in Tamil Nadu (See Posts).

MI Fan's Initial Post

EB has shut the power down since Last night Any idea when power will come back in Chennai? Only 8% battery left 🥲#ChennaiRains2023 — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) December 4, 2023

His Epic Reply

ID : @Shebas_10dulkar Password : RCBtrophy@000 Log in bro 😌 — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) December 4, 2023

The Conversation Went Viral

