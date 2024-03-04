As the heavy bidding at the IPL 2024 auction suggested, Pat Cummins has been appointed the new captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2024 season replacing Aiden Markram. Markram was given the duties in 2023 but under his leadership, SRH ended at the bottom and this demanded a change. There was no better option than the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 winner Cummins who could have galvanized the side making them ready for the upcoming challenges. CSK Opener Devon Conway All But Ruled Out of IPL 2024 As He Is Set to Remain Sidelined For Eight Weeks Following Thumb Surgery.

Pat Cummins Announced As New Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)