Australian Cricket Team, led by captain Pat Cummins, celebrated their ICC World Cup 2023 victory by taking a Sabarmati River Cruise in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. After their triumph against the Indian Cricket Team at Narendra Modi Stadium, the team enjoyed a scenic boat ride, with Cummins posing proudly with the ICC World Cup trophy. The river cruise provided a relaxing post-match celebration for the Australian players, capturing the joyous moments of their success. Pat Cummins Talks About His ‘Sweetest Moment’ in IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final, Says ‘Silence of Crowd When Virat Kohli Got Out Was Most Satisfying’.

Pat Cummins Poses with ICC Trophy on Sabarmati River Cruise

VIDEO | Australian Cricket Team takes a ride of Sabarmati River Cruise in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (n/2) pic.twitter.com/djNiJGjarN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2023

#WATCH | Gujarat: Australian Cricket team captain Pat Cummins poses with the ICC World Cup trophy on a Sabarmati river cruise boat in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/WgZG2mrenk — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

