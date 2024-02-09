Pathum Nissanka became the first-ever Sri Lankan cricketer to score a double century in ODIs on Friday, February 09. The opening batsman slammed 210 off 139 balls as Sri Lanka took on Afghanistan in the first game of a three-match ODI series. The right-hander smashed 20 fours and sent the ball flying over the boundary eight times in his historic knock. With this, Nissanka joined an elite list of cricketers to have scored 200 runs in an ODI match, the likes of which include Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle and Fakhar Zaman among others. He is also the 10th cricketer to register this amazing feat. Bizarre! Monitor Lizard Stops Play After it Enters Field During SL vs AFG Test Match at R Premadasa Stadium (Watch Video).

Pathum Nissanka Becomes First Sri Lankan to Score 200 in ODIs

History maker! Pathum Nissanka smashes the record books with a historic double century, the first ever by a Sri Lankan batsman in ODIs! 🔥🔥🔥 Live Scorecard 📝: https://t.co/z8HCHdOX6P Watch 👀: https://t.co/CKfwszsd8V#SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/4dqKJTeRYv — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 9, 2024

